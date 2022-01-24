‘Govt. ignored Renkoji temple offer’

Kolkata

24 January 2022 02:11 IST

New translation of a letter by the chief priest of Tokyo’s Renkoji temple to the Indian government in 2005 revealed that permission was given for DNA test of remains of Bose

Tokyo’s Renkoji temple gave permission to Indian authorities to conduct DNA tests on ashes said to be those of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, according to fresh translation of a letter which refutes claims that the temple was “reticent”, placing doubts on a commission of enquiry’s ruling that the ashes were not Netaji’s’, Madhuri Bose, his grand-niece, said.

A new translation of a letter in Japanese written by the chief priest of Tokyo’s Renkoji temple to the Indian government in 2005 revealed that permission was given for DNA test of the remains to the Justice M.K. Mukherjee Commission.

However, this portion of the letter was not translated and an edited English version was attached to the Justice Mukherjee Commission’s report on the disappearance of Bose as evidence that “on account of the Temple Authorities reticence... the commission could not proceed further [on the issue of DNA tests]” and concluded that the ashes were not of Netaji’s.

Advertising

Advertising