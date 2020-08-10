Govt. hospital shut in Manipur as four doctors, nurse test positive

The government hospital at Leimapokpam in Bishnupur district of Manipur has been closed after four doctors and a staff nurse tested COVID-19 positive.
Meanwhile, the Imphal West district Collector has declared three areas in Imphal as containment zones. Officials said the decision was taken after two persons in two hotels and a local resident just opposite the Imphal City police station tested positive.
Local volunteers have been erecting fencings in their areas and village roads to prevent movement of people to curb spread of the infection.
Inmates of some quarantine centres have been complaining about poor facilities. A young mother whose child was infected said, “We are lodged in a COVID-19 care centre where one woman is already there. Two men were in a different part of the building. There was outage soon after dark. For sometime we used light from mobile phones. But the battery drained and we remained the whole night sleepless.”
11 deaths
So far 11 patients have died in Manipur and the number of infected persons is increasing every day.
Chingkhei Nganbi, general secretary of the Women Welfare Organisation, Kangleipak, has condemned the denial of treatment to an expectant mother from Noney district, who died in Imphal, despite a doctor issuing a certificate that the tribal woman was COVID-19 negative. Many organisations and activists have demanded punishment to those responsible for her death. The Manipur government has issued a circular saying that doctors should treat all patients coming to hospitals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath