Govt. hopeful of NExT rollout for medicos in 2023

Mandaviya holds review meeting with National Medical Commission

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting with the on Friday and announced that efforts are underway to ensure that the National Exit Test will be conducted in the first half of 2023 as per the roadmap.

“To test the procedure and remove anxiety among medical students, a mock-run is also being planned and will be conducted in 2022. It was also discussed that the results of the Exit Test (Step 1 and 2) will then be used for qualifying final M.B.B.S. exam, to get license to practice Modern Medicine in India and for merit-based allocation of PG seats in broad specialties,” a release issued by the Health Ministry noted.

The Ministry added that during that the review meeting, ways to make exit exam of world-class standards was also discussed.

“The importance of the exam lies in the fact that it will be the same for everyone whether trained in India or any part of the world and hence it will solve the problem of foreign medical graduates (FMGs) / mutual recognition,” the Ministry said.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) came into force in September 2020 with the objective of improving access to quality and affordable medical education, ensuring adequate and high-quality medical professionals in all parts of India and to provide equitable and universal health care.