Govt. helplines to aid e-commerce firms

To ensure smooth functioning amid pandemic

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced helpline numbers to smoothen supply chains for e-commerce entities to function without hurdles in the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic.

“In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution,wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources, the same may be informed to this Department at the following Telephone : +91-11-23063554, 23060625/ and Email: dpiit-controlroom@gov.in,” a press release from the government announced.

Department of Commerce and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have also announced that they are monitoring the “status of export and imports and difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases”.

The e-commerce sector has been vital in maintaining supply chains during the pandemic which began in early 2020. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has already disrupted several important events including the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and the Surat Book Fair.