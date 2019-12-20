Govt has shown utter disregard for people’s voices, says Sonia Gandhi

Amidst raging protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led NDA government of showing “utter disregard” for people’s voices and using brute force to suppress dissent that was “unacceptable” in a democracy.
Condemning the government’s action, she expressed Congress’ solidarity with students and citizens in their just struggle.
In a televised message, she said people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government, and register their concerns.
“The Congress party assures the people of India that it is fully committed to stand up and defend their fundamental rights and uphold the foundational values of our Constitution,” she said.
She also termed the act as “discriminatory” and said the proposed nation-wide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable.
