Govt. has shown shocking insensitivity towards farmers, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

New Delhi

22 January 2021 12:26 IST

Congress president touches upon a range of issues during opening remarks

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in her opening remarks to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday, touched upon a range of issues including the ongoing farmers’ agitation, vaccination drive for healthcare workers and upcoming Parliament session and accused the government of shocking insensitivity towards farmers.

Ms. Gandhi accused the government of selling off public assets and resorting to panic privatisation and asserted that the Congress would never accept it.

She also referred to security implications of the leaked WhatsApp chats of Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami and questioned the silence of the government on the issue, stating that those who gave certificates of patriotism to others now stood exposed.

Internal poll

The CWC is also discussing the schedule of the party’s internal poll, which has been prepared by the central election authority headed by Rajya Sabha MP Madhusudan Mistry.

Referring to the ongoing talks between the Centre and the farmers, she said, “The agitation of farmers continues and the government has shown shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the charade of consultations”.

“It is abundantly clear that the three laws were prepared in haste and Parliament was consciously denied an opportunity for examining in any meaningful detail their implications and impacts. Our position has been very clear from the very beginning: we reject them categorically because they will destroy the foundations of food security that are based on the three pillars of MSP [minimum support price], public procurement and PDS [public distribution system],” she added.

Without naming the Republic TV promoter, she said, “I think just a few days back, Antonyji had said that leaking official secrets of military operations is treason. Yet, the silence from the government side on what has been revealed has been deafening. Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed.”

COVID-19 handling

The Congress chief expressed the confidence that vaccination of front-line health professionals and workers will be done to the fullest extent and accused the government of inflicting untold suffering on the people through its poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will take years for the scars to heal,” she said.

The Congress chief said that while the economic situation remained grim, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had been decimated and the government was spending money on personal vanity projects instead of prioritising public expenditure.

“Equally anguishing is the manner in which the government has weakened labour and environmental laws and its moving ahead with the sell-off of carefully built-up public assets. Panic privatisation has gripped the government and this is something that the Congress party can never accept and support,” she said.