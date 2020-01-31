National

Govt. has lowered prestige of President’s office by including CAA in his address: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. File photo  

Opposition parties on Friday held the government responsible for the widespread unrest in the country following the enactment of the new citizenship law and said the society was dangerously inching toward a civil war-like situation.

The Opposition parties are set to move amendments on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both Houses of Parliament, seeking to remove his remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, sources said.

Speaking at a press briefing after President Kovind’s address, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government has lowered the prestige of President’s office by including the CAA in his address.

“The society is dangerously inching toward a civil war-like situation and the government is solely responsible for it,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Mr. Azad said the government claiming development in Jammu and Kashmir after making it a Union Territory is a cruel joke with people there, and he demanded that the Centre should apologise.

Mr. Kovind hailed the contentious CAA as “historic” in his address to the joint sitting of both Houses, prompting protests by some opposition members.

