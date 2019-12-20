Govt. has failed to dispel confusion over CAA: LJP

In view of the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, key BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party said on Friday that the government has “failed” to dispel confusion among a significant section of society. The party also indicated its opposition to a countrywide NRC.

The party also released a letter by its president Chirag Paswan written to BJP president Amit Shah, urging him to call a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance to hold deliberations over the contentious proposal. The LJP had supported the Citizenship Amendment Act in both houses of Parliament inspite of opposition within the party against the Bill.

“Disaffection against the law continues in the country despite the Bill’s passage by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The LJP had urged the government for deliberations among allies precisely to ensure that such a situation does not arise,” he said.

In his tweets, Mr. Paswan assured Muslims and Dalits besides other “deprived” sections of society that his party will pay full attention to their concerns over the NRC. “The LJP will not support any Bill that is not in the interest of the common man,” he said.

In his December 6 letter to Mr. Shah, Mr. Paswan had told the Union Home Minister that the Bill would impact the entire country and different voices were being heard on its provisions. He said the proposed legislation will have far-reaching implications and underscored the issue’s seriousness to urge him to a call a meeting of NDA constituents. The BJP did not heed the request and has not so far held any consultations with its allies, he pointed out.

In another tweet, Mr. Paswan noted that the protests are happening in various parts of the country with people linking the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with the amended law. “This has made it clear that the government has failed to dispel confusion in a significant section of people of the country,” he tweeted.

The Home Minister within Parliament and outside has repeatedly asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC are unrelated. The LJP’s stance comes at a time when JD(U) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar too has gone public against conducting the NRC exercise in his State.