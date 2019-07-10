Govt grants NFFU, special selection grade to RPF

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accorded Organised Group A Service status to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). “Grant of status of Organised Group ‘A’ service to RPF will end stagnation, improve career progression of the officers and keep up their motivational level. Eligible officers of RPF will get benefited,” an official release said.

Earlier this month, these benefits were extended to the five primary CAPFs or paramilitary forces — Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

“...Cabinet...has approved Grant of Organised Group 'A' status to Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) and consequential benefits of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) with effect from 01-01-2006 and Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG) @ 30% of Senior Duty Post (SDP) with effect from 06.06.2000, as per Department of Personnel and Training guidelines dated 24.04.2009 and 06.06.2000 respectively and subsequent instructions thereon,” the government said.