Govt forms panel to examine steps to safeguard interests of Scheduled Castes: Sources

The committee will comprise secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Personnel and Training, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Department of Legal Affairs and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

January 19, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of a crowd listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during SC Reservation Vishwarupa Mahasabha Public Meeting, organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) in Hyderabad

Representational image of a crowd listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during SC Reservation Vishwarupa Mahasabha Public Meeting, organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A high-level panel has been formed to examine the administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of scheduled caste communities like the Madigas, sources said on Friday.

The panel will seek to ensure fair allocation of benefits to the most disadvantaged communities within the Scheduled Castes, which have been overshadowed by comparatively affluent and influential groups.

"On the directions of the prime minister, a committee of secretaries has been constituted under the chairmanship of cabinet secretary," a source privy to the matter said.

"It will examine the administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of the scheduled caste communities, like the Madigas and other such groups, who have represented that they are not evenly getting their due share of benefits," he said.

The committee will comprise secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Personnel and Training, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Department of Legal Affairs and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The first meeting of the committee of secretaries will take place on Tuesday, they said.

