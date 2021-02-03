National

Govt formally seals ₹48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL

A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas takes off. File photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The government on Wednesday formally sealed the ₹48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country's premier defence and aerospace show, here, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Also Read
File photo of Tejas-Mk 1A

Is Tejas really a big deal for indigenous defence production? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

 

Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-IA variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-I trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost IAF's combat prowess.

The Tejas era begins
 

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 11:06:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-formally-seals-48000-crore-deal-to-procure-83-tejas-lca-from-hal/article33737432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY