GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. failed to realise 'Make in India' due to 'complete inaction', says Congress chief Kharge

He posed several questions on why the government did not create enough jobs and on the under-utilisation of funds in key sectors to promote manufacturing in the country

March 02, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on March 2 targeted the Centre on 'Make in India' and alleged that the government has failed to realise the initiative due to "complete inaction" in creating jobs and utilising funds.

He posed several questions on why the government did not create enough jobs and on the under-utilisation of funds in key sectors to promote manufacturing in the country.

"The Modi government failed to realise 'Make in India'! The loud drumbeating on their interventions in the manufacturing sector has been drowned by complete inaction," he said in a post on X.

Posing several questions, the Congress chief asked why the value added by manufacturing in India's GDP declined from 16% to 13% over the past decade.

He also asked why the average manufacturing growth plunged under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It was 7.85% during Congress-UPA which dropped to almost 6% only," he said.

Recalling that the Centre had promised 10 crore manufacturing jobs by 2022, Mr. Kharge asked, "Where are those jobs? Why has the workforce in manufacturing declined in the past 10 years?"

"Is it not a fact that a majority of the Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme failed to take off? Why was there a massive under-utilisation of funds for key sectors?" he asked and alleged that 96% of funds for the PLI scheme in the textiles sector remain unused.

Mr. Kharge also claimed that zero funds have been provided for the PLI scheme in the renewables sector and 95% of funds for the scheme in white goods for manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LEDs remain unused.

"How did the percentage increase in India's exports, which was 549% during Congress-UPA, fell to just 90% during the Modi government?" he asked.

Targeting the Centre over the rise in imports from China despite border transgressions, the Congress chief asked, "Is it not the BJP's fake nationalism which led to a 45% increase in Chinese imports, even after 20 bravehearts sacrificed their lives in Galwan?"

Mr. Kharge asserted that India needs robust and inclusive job creation and noted that it needs to promote job creators' capabilities and organise production by connecting high-tech networks.

It needs to concentrate on value addition in manufacturing and spur exports, he added.

"Only the Congress party has done it in the past. Only the Congress party is capable of doing it now," he claimed.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.