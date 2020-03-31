Govt. extends validity of driving licence, registration

The Central government on Tuesday extended the validity of expired driving licences and vehicle registrations until June 30 to help those affected due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Other documents for which relief has been provided include fitness certificates and permits as well as any other document required by a person under the Motor Vehicles Act. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories communicating its decision.

The Ministry has requested all States to implement the advisory “in letter and in spirit” so that the people and transporters and organisations rendering essential services do not get harassed and face difficulties, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a press statement.