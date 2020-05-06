National

Govt extends validity of documents related to Motor Vehicle Act till June 30

A file photo of the traffic police checking documents of two-wheelers in Mysuru.

The validity has been extended for the documents whose validity expires between February 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the government has extended the validity of documents related to Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules till June 30.

The validity has been extended for the documents whose validity expires between February 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

“Since it is not possible to renew documents during lockdown, various documents related to MV Act 1988 and CMV Rules 1989 whose validity expires between February 1, 2020-June 30, 2020 will be treated as valid,” Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

