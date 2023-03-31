HamberMenu
Govt. extends mandatory fitness testing of heavy goods, passenger vehicles till October 2024

In case of medium goods vehicles, medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles, the MoRTH, however said the requirement will be made compulsory from June 1, 2024

March 31, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The government has extended the date of mandatory fitness testing through a registered Automated Testing Station (ATS) for heavy goods and passenger motor vehicles by 18 months to October 1, 2024.

Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had said that fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from April 1, 2023.

Also read: Govt mandates vehicles fitness testing via automated stations from April 2023

However, in the case of medium goods vehicles, medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport), the MoRTH had said the requirement will be made compulsory from June 1, 2024.

“Now, in view of the present status of readiness of the Automated Testing Stations (ATS) across the country, the MoRTH has decided to extend the date for mandatory testing through an ATS in respect of heavy goods vehicles/heavy passenger motor vehicles, medium goods vehicles / medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (Transport) to October 1, 2024,” the ministry said in a statement.

An Automated Testing Station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle.

The Ministry, in 2021, said entities like special purpose vehicles, State governments, companies, associations and bodies of individuals may be allowed to open an ATS for testing the fitness of both personal and transport vehicles.

Fitness testing for personal vehicles (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years).

