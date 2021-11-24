Govt extends 5-kg free foodgrains scheme till March 2022

Cabinet nod for repeal of farm reform laws

The Centre has decided to extend its free ration scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another four months, until March 2022. At its meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet also gave its formal approval to repeal three contentious farm reform laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

“On 19th, PM announced, and today, within five days, we have fulfilled all the formalities. In the upcoming winter session, the priority would be to take these bills and repeal them at the earliest,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told journalists in a briefing on Cabinet decisions. He evaded questions on the farmers’ continued demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support prices for their crops and declined to set any timeline on the PM’s promise to set up a committee to make MSP more effective and transparent, as well as to change crop patterns and promote zero budget agriculture.

In its other major decision, the Cabinet approved the extension of the PMGKAY scheme which was initially introduced in the first COVID-19 relief package from April 2020 and which has seen three prior extensions. The latest phase of the scheme had been scheduled to end this month and Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told journalists earlier this month that there was no proposal for extension as the economy was reviving. In the run-up to Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the State government had announced a unilateral extension until March 2022, and the Centre has now decided to follow suit.

“In the last more than 20 months, we have seen that the poor, even the middle class families have suffered, not here but globally as well. One of the reasons to help the poor families was to give them food grains,” said Mr. Thakur. We still feel as the economy is getting back on track, the figures are looking much better. At the same time, Prime Minister wants to help those poor families who have gone through this COVID-19 pandemic, so that for the next four months, they should be helped and the food grains should be given to them,” he added.

Under this scheme, more than 80 crore ration card holders are being given five kg of rice or wheat per month free of cost in addition to the five kg which they are already eligible for on a subsidised basis under the National Food Security Act.

This fifth phase of the scheme, from December 2021 to March 2022 will entail an estimated subsidy of Rs. 53,345 crore, with a total outgo of 163 lakh tonnes of grain, according to an official statement. The first four phases have already seen almost 600 lakh tonnes of grain allocated to States, at a subsidy cost of about Rs. 2.07 lakh crore.