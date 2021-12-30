Govt. events misused by Modi: Cong.

LUCKNOW

30 December 2021 21:43 IST

The Congress has written to the Election Commission of India asking it to not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use government events where projects are inaugurated as a platform for launching political attacks on opponents in Uttar Pradesh.

Government machinery was being misused in Mr. Modi's rallies and inauguration events in the state in the build-up to the election, the Congress said.The events had become "more of a platform for BJP campaign" than for launch of projects, it said in a letter to CEC Sushil Chandra.

The Congress also demanded that the EC bring an end to the poll rallies being conducted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputies on government expense.

These leaders were misusing government machinery and delivering "unconstitutional and divisive speeches" at these rallies, it said. The party also demanded that big rallies be banned during the election, owing to COVID-19.