Government drafts protocol for identification, management of malnourished children at Anganwadi level

October 09, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - New Delhi

A standardised national protocol has been drafted to provide detailed steps for identification and management of malnourished children at the anganwadi level, the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development said on October 9.

It said the 'Protocol for Management of Malnutrition in Children' will be launched on Tuesday.

The Ministry said the identification of malnourished children and their treatment was an integral aspect of Mission Poshan 2.0 and until recently, the treatment of children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) was considered to be restricted to facility-based approaches.

"In this context, for the first time, a standardised national 'Protocol for Management of Malnourished Children' ('Protocol') has been drafted by MWCD with inputs from MH&FW, providing detailed steps for identification and management of malnourished children at the Anganwadi level, including decision-making for referral, nutritional management and follow-up care," it said in a statement.

