Govt. doesn’t view crime from prism of caste and creed: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi

14 October 2020 04:22 IST

It will take all measures to ensure speedy and decisive justice for all victims, he says

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday the government does not believe in viewing crime from the prism of caste, creed or region as any crime is against humanity and peace.

Mr. Reddy said the government would never tolerate crime against women and the downtrodden and would take all measures to ensure speedy and decisive justice for all victims.

The comments come in the wake of the alleged gang rape and killing of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh that sparked a massive outrage.

Mr. Reddy said while digitally inaugurating the 21st All India Conference of directors, Fingerprint Bureau 2020. Mr. Reddy also inaugurated the eCyber Lab set up by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).