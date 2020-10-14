Govt. doesn’t view crime from prism of caste and creed: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday the government does not believe in viewing crime from the prism of caste, creed or region as any crime is against humanity and peace.
Mr. Reddy said the government would never tolerate crime against women and the downtrodden and would take all measures to ensure speedy and decisive justice for all victims.
The comments come in the wake of the alleged gang rape and killing of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh that sparked a massive outrage.
“The government does not believe in viewing a crime from the prism of caste, creed, religion or region, as crime is against humanity and peace and the government would never tolerate crimes against women and the downtrodden and will take all measures in ensuring speedy and decisive justice for all victims,” Mr. Reddy said while digitally inaugurating the 21st All India Conference of directors, Fingerprint Bureau 2020. Mr. Reddy also inaugurated the eCyber Lab set up by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath