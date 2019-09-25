Govt. diverting attention from economic downturn: CPI

The Communist Party of India on Wednesday accused the government of trying to divert people’s attention from the unfolding economic downturn. A statement issued at the end of the September 23-24 National Executive meeting, warned of economic recession and called for protection of democratic rights of the people of Kashmir and of those affected by the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

“The manufacturing sector has shown a mere 0.6% growth and if the negative growth in the unorganised sector is taken into account, the GDP growth would be hardly 1% as per experts,” the party said.

Corporate sector

The CPI said the economic downturn could be reversed by boosting rural economy and by enhancing the purchasing power of the masses. It criticised the government for granting financial benefits to the corporate sector.

“The ill-timed introduction of GST [Goods and Services Tax] and its faulty implementation after the mammoth shock of demonetisation have added fuel to fire, thereby bringing the economy on a downward spiral,” said the National Executive.

CPI General Secretary D. Raja said, “People are being held at gunpoint in Kashmir while the government makes misleading promises about democracy and development in the region. The Kashmir lockdown and the National Register of Citizens in Assam have created an unprecedented crisis.”

Social divide

He accused the government of subverting democracy and undermining the investigating agencies. “The government is taking steps that will intensify social and political divides.” He also pointed out the interference of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the making of important policies.

The CPI announced support to the agitation by the Left parties on October 10 and asked its units to be ready for a “prolonged” struggle.