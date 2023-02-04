ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. displaying its ‘anti-minority policy’ as if it was a badge of honour, says Chidambaram

February 04, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

“The government is on overdrive to make life more difficult for minority students.”

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Questioning the scrapping of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) and the subsidy on education loans taken by students of minority community to study abroad, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of “displaying its anti-minority policy” as a badge of honour.

In a series of tweets, he called the government move as ‘irrational and arbitrary”. His comments came after the Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, in a written reply this week, told the Lok Sabha that as “the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) Scheme overlaps with various fellowship schemes for higher education, the government has decided to discontinue the MANF Scheme from 2022-23”.

“The government’s excuse for scrapping the Maulana Azad National Fellowship and the subsidy for education loans to study abroad to minority students is grossly irrational and arbitrary,” said Mr. Chidamabaram in a tweet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Even admitting that there are overlapping schemes, is the fellowship and subsidy to minority students the only schemes that overlap with another scheme,” he asked. “MGNREGA overlaps PM KISAN. Old age pension overlaps MGNREGA in the case of old workers. There are dozens of such overlapping schemes,” he said.

“The government is on overdrive to make life more difficult for minority students. [The] Government is openly displaying its anti-minority policy as if it was a badge of honour. Shame,” added the veteran Congress leader.

In her reply to the question in Lok Sabha, Ms. Irani had also said the coverage under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme has been revised from 2022-23 and made applicable for Classes 9 and 10 only as the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, provides free and compulsory elementary education (Classes 1 to 8) to each and every child.

This modification has also been done to harmonise the scheme with identical scholarship schemes implemented by other Central government Ministries, she had noted. “As of now, there is no proposal to restore/re-instate these schemes,” Ms. Irani had said in her reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US