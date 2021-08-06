Govt. disallows question on Pegasus, cites sub judice

CPI lawmaker Viswam’s questions on MOU with Israeli firm turned down

The Narendra Modi government has disallowed a question posed by CPI MP Binoy Viswam seeking details on a possible MOU between the government and Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group to deal with terrorist activity, citing that the matter is sub judice.

Reports by the Pegasus Project, an international consortium of media organisations, that includes the Indian news portal The Wire have revealed that phones of politicians journalists, activists, Supreme Court officials among others were infected with Pegasus spyware. This is a military grade software that is sold by the NSO group only to governments. So far, the government has neither denied nor confirmed purchasing the hacking software.

Detailing the questions he asked, Mr Viswam said, “I had asked three questions to the Ministry of External Affairs — the number of MoUs government has entered into with foreign companies, the details sector-wise; (b) whether any of these MoU’s with foreign companies has been in order to curb terror activities through cyber security, the details of the same; and (c) whether Government has entered into a MoU with NSO Group in order to curb terror activities through cyber security across the nation, if so, provide details thereof.”

He said the question was filed about two weeks back and was listed for August 12. But he was later informally informed that the question will not be admitted since the matter is already in Supreme Court. “I haven’t received any formal communication on this,” he added.

It is ironic, Mr. Viswam said, that when the Opposition holds protests demanding a discussion on Pegasus, the government preaches about the importance of a Question Hour and how it is the hour meant for opposition members. “These lessons are great, but they themselves should also abide by it,” he added.