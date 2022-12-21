Govt depts deviated from CVC advice to punish corrupt officials in 55 cases in 2021: Centre

December 21, 2022 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Fifty-five cases were recorded last year in which government departments deviated from the Central Vigilance Commission's advice to punish corrupt officials, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that according to information provided by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the final decision was taken by the respective competent authority on the advice of the Commission in 2,724 cases (including 248 cases of prosecution sanction) in 2021.

"Out of these, 55 cases of deviation from the Commission's advice were noted," he said in a written reply.

The ministry/department which took the final decision in the aforementioned 55 cases are — ministries of railways, civil aviation, road transport & highways, ports and shipping & waterways among others.

The department of financial services, ministry of textiles, ministry of coal, department of fertilisers, department of atomic energy, ministry of power, department of commerce, department of youth affairs, department of higher education, government of NCT of Delhi, ministry of housing and urban affairs and ministry of home affairs are also among the ones who deviated from the CVC's advice.

