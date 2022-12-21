Govt depts deviated from CVC advice to punish corrupt officials in 55 cases in 2021: Centre

December 21, 2022 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The final decision was taken by the respective competent authority in 2,724 cases in 2021.

PTI

A view of Central Vigilance Commission building, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

Fifty-five cases were recorded last year in which government departments deviated from the Central Vigilance Commission's advice to punish corrupt officials, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that according to information provided by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the final decision was taken by the respective competent authority on the advice of the Commission in 2,724 cases (including 248 cases of prosecution sanction) in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Out of these, 55 cases of deviation from the Commission's advice were noted," he said in a written reply.

The ministry/department which took the final decision in the aforementioned 55 cases are — ministries of railways, civil aviation, road transport & highways, ports and shipping & waterways among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The department of financial services, ministry of textiles, ministry of coal, department of fertilisers, department of atomic energy, ministry of power, department of commerce, department of youth affairs, department of higher education, government of NCT of Delhi, ministry of housing and urban affairs and ministry of home affairs are also among the ones who deviated from the CVC's advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US