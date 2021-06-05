Govt declares one-day state mourning in respect of Mauritius ex-prez Anerood Jugnauth

New Delhi

05 June 2021 00:46 IST

India has declared one-day State mourning on the passing of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.

A Home Ministry statement said that “as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary” the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s State mourning on Saturday throughout India. “The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of the mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” it said.

ends

Advertising

Advertising