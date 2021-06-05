National

Govt declares one-day state mourning in respect of Mauritius ex-prez Anerood Jugnauth

India has declared one-day State mourning on the passing of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.

A Home Ministry statement said that “as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary” the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s State mourning on Saturday throughout India. “The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of the mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” it said.

ends


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 12:47:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-declares-one-day-state-mourning-in-respect-of-mauritius-ex-prez-anerood-jugnauth/article34731720.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY