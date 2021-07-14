NationalNew Delhi 14 July 2021 11:19 IST
Govt convenes all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament
Updated: 14 July 2021 11:20 IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited leaders of political parties for the meeting
The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 18 ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, sources said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited leaders of political parties for the meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present, they said.
Such meets are convened to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the session.
The Monsoon session begins on July 19 and would conclude on August 13.
