Government constitutes Cabinet committees on security, economic and political affairs

Updated - July 03, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 06:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, and External Affairs Minister

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Narendra Modi government on July 3 constituted various cabinet committees, including the country's highest decision-making bodies on security, economic and political affairs.

According to an official notification, the Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Apart from PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs comprises Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, External Affairs Minister, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Others in the committee are: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs comprises Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, Panchayati Raj Minister, Health Minister J P Nadda, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil.

The special invitees in the committee are Union Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Law L Murugan.

