Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 29, 2024) paid homage to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on the National Sports Day, and said his government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine.

"Greetings on National Sports Day. Today we pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. It is an occasion to compliment all those passionate about sports and those who have played for India," Mr. Modi said on X.

"Our Government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine," the prime minister said.

The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Major Chand.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah extends wishes

Newly appointed ICC Chairman Jay Shah extended his wishes to everyone on the occasion of the National Sports Day (Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary) on Thursday.

Dhyan Chand celebrated as ‘The Wizard’ represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1500 goals in the 185 matches he played as a centre forward during his international career, which includes three Olympic Gold Medal wins in 1928,1932 and 1936. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29, is celebrated as National Sports Day.

“On this National Sports Day, I warmly commend our athletes, coaches, and everyone who has devoted their life to sports. As we honor the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary, let’s commit ourselves to making India a powerhouse on the global sporting stage, the newly elected ICC Chairman said in a post on X.

