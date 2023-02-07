Govt. committed to providing all facilities to Panel for SC status to Dalit converts

February 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - New Delhi

“The government is fully committed to providing all the facilities to enable the Commission to function effectively,” Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday when asked about the functioning of the Commission of Inquiry to examine according to Scheduled Caste status of Dalit Christians and Muslims.

The Minister was responding to a question from DMK MP A. Raja, who had asked whether it was true that the Commission, formed in October 2022, was still functioning without an office space, secretarial staff, or a full-fledged budget.

The MP’s question came after The Hindu on January 14 reported that the Commission was yet to get official email IDs for correspondence, a permanent office space, requisite secretarial staff, and a full-fledged budget.

In addition to this, Mr. Raja asked whether the government would be providing facilities and budget to the Commission in a time-bound manner and sought a timeline for the same.

In his reply, Mr. Kumar said, “A full-fledged separate budget head has been created for the Commission which will be functional from FY 2023-24.” Ministry allocations showed that the Commission has been given ₹3.05 crore for the next fiscal.

The Minister confirmed that the Commission was functioning in a “temporary office space”, and insisted that it had provided the panel with “all necessary secretarial assistance and other facilities”.

Until a week ago, Commission members said they had just one staffer assigned to them from the Social Justice Ministry and that they would need at least one such staffer per member in addition to others for handling correspondence, coordinating research exercises, etc.

The Minister added that the Commission will be functioning on the “existing budget”, which had been cut by around ₹262 crore, as per the Revised Estimate for FY 2022-23.

The Commission has been given a total of two years to complete its research and submit a report to the government. Currently, members are at the stage of literature review and collection. The Union government has made its position clear in a presentation, recommending against SC status for Dalit converts, which it reiterated in another reply to an Unstarred question on Tuesday.

The Commission members intend to write to universities, research institutes, and academics for additional literature on the subject and undertake field trips to different parts of the country to gather evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT