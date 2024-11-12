Govt. cites 17 reasons to deny or cancel foreign fund registration of NGOs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has listed diversion of foreign funds for carrying out anti-development activities or inciting malicious protests and religious conversions among 17 reasons to deny or cancel the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration of a non-government organisation (NGO).

In a notice uploaded on the Ministry’s website on Monday, the MHA says if the “field enquiry” finds that any NGO whose acceptance of foreign funding may affect social or religious harmony or is involved in induced or forceful religious conversion or proselytisation will face cancellation of its registration under the 2010 Act.

“If an NGO has diverted foreign contribution for carrying out anti-development activities or inciting malicious protests; field inquiry has revealed the likelihood of personal gain by the organisation or by the office bearers; or the foreign contribution is likely to have been utilised for undesirable activities; links with terrorist organisations or anti-national organisations; key functionaries have links with terrorist or radical organisations, their FCRA registration will be cancelled,” says the MHA.

The Ministry says that if the field agency has reported adverse inputs against the NGO that its acceptance of foreign funding is likely to affect social, religious harmony; or is involved in induced, forceful religious conversion or proselytisation; or its office-bearers have links with radical organisations — the organisation will also face action under the FCRA.

The FCRA registration will also be cancelled if any NGO is not utilising foreign funding as per the aims and objectives of the NGO or if it has not uploaded the annual returns, says the Ministry.

The FCRA registration, mandatory to receive foreign funds, can be cancelled if no activity has been carried out by it or it has become defunct or the claimed activities could not be corroborated during field inquiry or field inquiry has revealed that no reasonable activity for the welfare of society has been undertaken by the NGO during last 2-3 years.

Other reasons for cancellation include prosecution pending against any office-bearer, member, or key functionaries for not responding to clarifications sought, or for not providing requisite information or documents despite being given the opportunity to do so.