Govt. cautions FM Radio channels against vulgar and objectionable content

‘Language used by many Radio Jockeys is indecent, dual meaning and offensive’

‘Language used by many Radio Jockeys is indecent, dual meaning and offensive’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has cautioned the FM Radio channels against use of “vulgar and objectionable” content, stating that such violations will attract appropriate penal action.

The Ministry said such contents were often being broadcast on several FM Radio channels.

“It has also been noticed that the language used by many Radio Jockeys is indecent, dual meaning and offensive. They often make defamatory and derogatory comments which do not appear to be in good taste,” it said.

Under clause 7.6 of the Grant of Permission Agreement (GOPA), the permission holder is required to ensure that no content, messages, advertisement or communication, transmitted in its broadcast channel is objectionable, obscene, unauthorised or inconsistent with the laws of the land.

Also, clause 11.1 of the GOPA provides that the permission holder has to follow the same programme and advertisement code as followed by the All India Radio, as amended from time to time, or any other applicable code, which the Central government may prescribe from time to time.

The Ministry said as per clause 25.3 of the Agreement, the government had the right to impose sanctions for suspension and prohibition of broadcast as prescribed, if the FM Radio channel violated any term and conditions of the permission or any other provisions of the FM radio policy.

Citing the rules, the order advised the FM Radio channels to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions; and should exercise discretion and restraint in broadcast of such contents.

“Any violation shall entail such penal action as deemed fit in accordance with the terms and condition laid down in GOPA,” it said.