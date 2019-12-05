Govt cannot suppress my voice in Parliament, says Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who arrived in Parliament on December 5 after spending 106 days in Tihar jail, said the government will not be able to suppress his voice in the House.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex while joining other Congress MPs protesting against the steep hike in onion prices, Mr. Chidambaram said he will address the media in the afternoon.

“I am happy to be back. The government cannot suppress my voice in Parliament,” he said.

After Mr. Chidambaram walked out of Tihar jail on December 4, to a rousing welcome from Congress supporters, he went to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence to offer his gratitude for visiting him in jail, along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Soon after the Supreme Court gave relief, the party’s official handle tweeted: “Truth finally prevails #SatyamevaJayate.” Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too took to Twitter to express support to his senior party colleague.

“Mr. P. Chidambaram’s 106-day incarceration was vengeful & vindictive. I’m glad that the SC has granted him bail. I’m confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.