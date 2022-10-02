Govt calls for bids for new PM residence project

A view of the Parliament, the Rashtrapati Bhawan and other buildings, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The government has set the ball rolling for the construction of a new official residence for the Prime Minister, with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on October 1, calling for pre-qualification bids.

As a part of the larger Central Vista redevelopment plan, the CPWD sought bids from construction companies to participate in the tendering process. According to the pre-qualification document, the CPWD estimated the project (construction and maintenance for five years) to cost ₹360 crore and take 21 months to finish. The pre-qualification process would be open till October 14, after which the qualifying bidders would be asked to submit their financial bids.

The Prime Minister’s residence complex would come up “adjacent to Rashtrapati Bhawan and South Block and opposite to DRDO building in Blocks A & B, Dara Shikoh Road, New Delhi”, the CPWD document said.

“The site is in highly secured zone. The proposed buildings shall be of reinforced cement concrete framed structure building. The existing structures in Blocks A & B are to be demolished before the start of new construction,” the document said.

The complex would include the Prime Minister’s Residence, the Prime Minister’s Home Office, the Special Protection Group Office, Seva Sadan, a guest house and basement parking — spread across around 21,000 square metres — the CPWD said. A sewage treatment plant, a rainwater harvesting system, 25 watchtowers and four entry/exit gates with security systems would be a part of the contract.

The CPWD had first floated the pre-qualification tender for the ₹360 crore-project on July 18, but withdrew it on July 22 citing “administrative reasons”, according to the corrigendum issued that day.

The government’s plan to revamp the Central Vista area includes construction of a new Parliament, which is scheduled to be completed by November, a Common Central Secretariat for all Ministries, an Executive Enclave for the Prime Minister’s Office and the Vice-President’s Enclave over the next few years.