Govt. busy with Trump’s visit when Delhi is burning & Kashmiris deprived of rights: Iltija Mufti

Iltija has been tweeting from her mother’s Twitter handle after the PDP president was taken into custody on August 5 last year following the abrogation of Article 370

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Monday said the government was busy with the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to India, while Delhi was “burning” and eight million Kashmiris were deprived of their fundamental rights. She said the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi was remembered only during visits by foreign dignitaries to the Sabarmati Ashram.

“‘Hi Tea’ & Namastey Trump while Delhi burns & 8 million Kashmiris remain deprived of fundamental rights. Gandhi ji’s legacy remembered only at perfunctory visits to Sabarmati ashram by foreign dignitaries. His values long forgotten,” Ms. Iltija tweeted.

Ms. Iltija has been tweeting from her mother’s Twitter handle after the PDP president was taken into custody on August 5 last year following the abrogation of Article 370.

U.S. President Donald Trump landed at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Monday for his first visit to India and was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the thousands who gathered at the Motera stadium for the “Namaste Trump” event.

