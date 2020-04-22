Govt brings ordinance to make violence against medical staff cognizable, non-bailable offence

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, making acts of violence against medical staff a cognizable and non-bailable offence and to provide compensation for injury to healthcare personnel or for damage or loss to property.

The ordinance proposes that in cases of attacks on healthcare workers, the investigation will be completed within 30 days and the final decision arrived at within one year.

The punishment for such attacks will be three months to five years and the fine ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh. In severe cases, where there are grievous injuries, the punishment will be six months to seven years and the fine ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

“We have seen that they are doing crucial work for the country but at some places they are being attacked, harassed and their property damaged. We will not allow this to happen,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

The ordinance will protect the whole healthcare fraternity, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers, he added.