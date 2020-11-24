Govt blocks 43 more mobile apps, including AliExpress, Alipay Cashier and CamCard
This is in addition to a total of 177 Chinese apps banned till now
The government on November 24 said it had blocked 43 mobile applications, majorly including Chinese applications such as AliSuppliers, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and DingTalk, citing threat to national security, integrity and sovereignty.
“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)... today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps,” an official statement said.
It stated that the action was taken based on the inputs that these apps were engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.
“MeitY has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs,” it said.
The ban on the 43 applications is in addition to a total of 177 Chinese apps banned by the government till now. The MeitY first announced a ban on 59 such applications in June last. The list included popular Chinese applications such as TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video Call, Club Factory and Cam Scanner. Following this, 118 application including WeChat Work, Baidu, PUBG, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade and Alipay, were banned in September.
“Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” the MeitY said.
Following are the 43 apps banned on November 24 as shared by MeitY:
1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
2. Alibaba Workbench
3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
4. Alipay Cashier
5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
6. Drive with Lalamove India
7. Snack Video
8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
13. WeDate-Dating App
14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
15. Adore App
16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
23. Tubit: Live Streams
24. WeWorkChina
25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
27. Cashier Wallet
28. MangoTV
29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
30. WeTV - TV version
31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
32. WeTV Lite
33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
34. Taobao Live
35. DingTalk
36. Identity V
37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
38. BoxStar (Early Access)
39. Heroes Evolved
40. Happy Fish
41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
43. Conquista Online II