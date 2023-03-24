ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. blinks in NPS vs OPS debate, announces committee to ‘improve’ NPS

March 24, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Sitharaman signalled that a new approach will be designed “for adoption by both Central and State Governments”, after five Opposition-ruled States have already switched employees hired post-2004 to the Old Pension Scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Lok Sabha during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday, March 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 24 announced the constitution of a committee to propose changes to “improve” the National Pension System (NPS) for government employees in a way that balances their aspirations with fiscal prudence, while steering the Finance Bill’s passage in the Lok Sabha amid Opposition sloganeering.

ALSO READ
Trade Unions condemn circular banning protests by government servants

The development assumes significance as five Opposition-ruled States have already switched employees hired post-2004 to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) which guaranteed pensions, while the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in Maharashtra is toying with the idea of exiting the NPS. The Minister signalled that a new approach will be designed “for adoption by both Central and State Governments”.

“Representations have been received that the National Pension System for government employees needs to be improved. I propose to set up a committee under the Finance Secretary [T.V. Somanathan] to look into this issue of pensions and evolve an approach which addresses the needs of the employees while maintaining fiscal prudence to protect the common citizens,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, when the Lok Sabha convened for the day, it was adjourned for an hour in less than a minute, as Opposition members started shouting slogans to demand a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group. Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House until noon.

When the proceedings resumed and after papers were laid on the table of the House, Rajendra Agarwal, who was presiding over the proceedings, asked the Finance Minister to move the Finance Bill for passage.

ALSO READ
The old pension scheme as a burden on the poor

While the Opposition members were in the well of the House with placards and were constantly sloganeering, Ms. Sitharaman insisted she would speak on a few issues even though there were “more things” to talk about.

Apart from the panel to “evolve” the NPS, the Minister spoke about the amendments introduced to the Finance Bill to set up a GST Appellate Tribunal, and a directive to the central bank on monitoring credit card usage for foreign tours.

“There are many more things which I would like to talk, but I certainly don’t want to take more of your time,” she said in conclusion. The Finance Bill was passed a few minutes later, while the Opposition continued to raise slogans.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US