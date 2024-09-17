Govt, BJP plan events to mark NDA's 100 days in office

The NDA government and the BJP have planned events across the country including a blood donation camp in the national capital to mark the new dispensation's 100 days in office on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

The day also coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.

To mark the PM's birthday, BJP national president J.P. Nadda will launch a blood donation camp under 'Seva Pakhwada' and also inaugurate an exhibition on Modi's life at the party headquarters here.

Besides, various Union Ministers will hold press conferences to give a report card on the 100 days of the Modi government 3.0, highlighting its achievements.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will hold a press conference to highlight the achievement of his ministry for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying. Ministers of State S.P. Singh Baghel and George Kurian will be present at the press conference.

Union Minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi will also hold a press conference to give a report card on the achievements of his ministry.

