GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt, BJP plan events to mark NDA's 100 days in office

Various Union Ministers will hold press conferences to give a report card on the 100 days of the Modi government 3.0, highlighting its achievements

Published - September 17, 2024 03:19 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The NDA government and the BJP have planned events across the country including a blood donation camp in the national capital to mark the new dispensation's 100 days in office on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

The day also coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.

To mark the PM's birthday, BJP national president J.P. Nadda will launch a blood donation camp under 'Seva Pakhwada' and also inaugurate an exhibition on Modi's life at the party headquarters here.

Besides, various Union Ministers will hold press conferences to give a report card on the 100 days of the Modi government 3.0, highlighting its achievements.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will hold a press conference to highlight the achievement of his ministry for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying. Ministers of State S.P. Singh Baghel and George Kurian will be present at the press conference.

Union Minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi will also hold a press conference to give a report card on the achievements of his ministry.

Published - September 17, 2024 03:19 am IST

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.