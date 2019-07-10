National

Govt bans Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice for anti-national activities

Pro-Khalistani group The Sikhs for Justice’s (SFJ’s) primary objective is to establish an “independent and sovereign country” in Punjab

Pro-Khalistani group The Sikhs for Justice was on July 10 banned by the government for its alleged anti-national activities, officials said.

U.S.-based The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) pushes for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet decided to declare SFJ as outlawed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, a Home Ministry official said.

The group’s primary objective is to establish an “independent and sovereign country” in Punjab.

It openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, another official said.

