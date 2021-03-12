Govt. avoiding discussions in Parliament: CPI(M)

CPI(M) slams the government for ‘abandoning’ accountability towards Parliament. The party’s Polit Bureau said that Parliament has gone into four-day long recess only to help the government avoid answering uncomfortable questions on fuel hike and farmers’ agitation.
For the last three days, the opposition parties have been protesting in both houses of Parliament demanding a debate on rising fuel prices and the farmers’ agitation. And following three days of disruptions, the Parliament has gone into a four-day recess. Thursday the Parliament had a day off on account of Shivratri. The members requested both Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Speaker Om Birla to call off the session for Friday. This followed by the weekend has led to a four day break for Parliament.
In a statement here, the Polit Bureau while condemning the government’s refusal to discuss the issues, said, “In order to avoid such discussions, the Parliament sessions have been cancelled till March 15. This is the worst instance of abandonment of the government’s accountability and answerability to Parliament as prescribed by the Indian Constitution.”
The party reiterated its demand that the Central government must withdraw all the hikes in the excise duties on petroleum products.
