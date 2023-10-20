HamberMenu
Govt authorities to pay ₹30 lakh compensation to families of those who die while cleaning sewers: SC

A Bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar said those who suffer permanent disabilities while cleaning sewers will be paid ₹20 lakh as minimum compensation

October 20, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
“The Union and the State Governments must ensure that manual scavenging is completely eradicated,” the Bench said. File

“The Union and the State Governments must ensure that manual scavenging is completely eradicated,” the Bench said. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Taking a grim view of incidents of sewer deaths in the country, the Supreme Court on Friday said government authorities will have to pay ₹30 lakh as compensation to the kin of those who die while cleaning sewers.

A Bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar said those who suffer permanent disabilities while cleaning sewers will be paid ₹20 lakh as minimum compensation.

"The Union and the State Governments must ensure that manual scavenging is completely eradicated," the Bench said.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Bhat said the authorities will have to pay up to ₹10 lakh if the cleaner suffers other disabilities.

Issuing a slew of directions, which were not read out, the bench directed that the government agencies must coordinate to ensure that such incidents do not occur and moreover, the High Courts are not precluded from monitoring the cases related to sewer deaths.

The judgment came on a PIL. The detailed order is awaited.

As many as 347 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in India in the last five years with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi accounting for 40 per cent of these deaths, according to government data cited in Lok Sabha in July 2022.

