Govt. authorises Staff Selection Commission to perform Aadhaar authentication

Updated - September 12, 2024 11:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

It will help in establishing the identity of candidates during registration and at various stages of examination and recruitment

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates writing the Staff Selection Commission examination in Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has authorised the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to perform Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis for establishing the identity of candidates during registration and at various stages of examination and recruitment.

Few days ago, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was authorised to perform Aadhaar authentication of candidates. The development comes in the wake of several cases of fraud, malpractices and unfair means adopted by candidates to clear the competitive examinations.

SSC is one of the largest recruiting agency in India in terms of the number of candidates who apply for various posts in the Central government. It is mandated to make recruitment to Group ‘B’ (Non Gazetted) and Group ‘C’ (Non-Technical) posts in the Government of India.

A gazette notification on Thursday stated that the Ministry of Personnel “having been authorised by the Central government, hereby notifies that the Staff Selection Commission [SSC] is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, for establishing the identity of candidates at the time of their registration on ‘One Time Registration’ portal and at various stages of examination/recruitment test conducted by the commission, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility.”

It added that the SSC shall adhere to all relevant provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, the rules and regulations made thereunder, and directions issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India.

