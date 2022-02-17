Govt. asks Indian carriers to start flights to Ukraine

Restrictions on number of flights, passengers under air bubble removed

The Indian airlines has been asked to mount flights to Ukraine to cater to the increase in demand due to escalating tensions between Kiev and Moscow.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also removed restrictions on the number of flights and seats placed under the air bubble agreement with Ukraine, it said.

"While the number of passengers that could be carried between the two countries was capped at nearly 400 per day under the air bubble agreement, now airlines have the freedom to operate as many flights as they want to on the basis of demand in the market," said an official.

The announcement came a day after the Embassy of India in Kiev said it was flooded with appeals about non-availability of flights to India from many trying to find a safe passage home.

The Embassy has advised Indian nationals, particularly students, to consider leaving Ukraine and avoid non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

While no Indian carrier currently flies to Ukraine, the Ukrainian International Airlines has direct flights to India. Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways also have one-stop flights to India.