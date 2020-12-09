Cabinet approves setting up of Public Wi-Fi Networks

New Delhi

09 December 2020 16:18 IST

PDOs can be opened up by anyone, including tea shops or a public office and there will be no license fee for providing broadband internet through these public Wi-Fi networks.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for setting up of public Wi-Fi networks across the country to accelerate proliferation of broadband internet services.

These networks, which will be called PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface), will be set up at Public Data Offices (PDOs).

During a press conference announcing the decision, Communications and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said these PDOs can be opened up by anyone, including tea shops or a public office and there will be no license fee for providing broadband internet through these public Wi-Fi networks.

“Providers will get themselves registered with DoT through an online registration portal without paying any fee. This will be granted within seven days of the application,” an official release said.

This is expected to be more business-friendly and in line with efforts for ease of doing business, the government said, adding that COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated delivery of stable and high speed broadband internet services to a large number of subscribers, particularly which do not have 4G mobile coverage.

“Wi-Fi Hotspots will massively encourage proliferation and penetration of [internet broadband] across the length and breadth of the country. Availability and use of Broadband will enhance incomes, employment, quality of life, ease of doing business etc,” it added.