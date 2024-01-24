Govt approves outlay of ₹8,500 crore as assistance for promotion of coal gasification projects

January 24, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The government on Wednesday said it has approved an outlay of ₹8,500 crore as financial assistance for promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We went to the cabinet and we have sanctioned an outlay of ₹8,500 towards incentive for coal gasification projects," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters in New Delhi.

The financial assistance has been made under three categories, he said.

