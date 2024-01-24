ADVERTISEMENT

Govt approves outlay of ₹8,500 crore as assistance for promotion of coal gasification projects

January 24, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting.

PTI

The government on Wednesday said it has approved an outlay of ₹8,500 crore as financial assistance for promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We went to the cabinet and we have sanctioned an outlay of ₹8,500 towards incentive for coal gasification projects," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters in New Delhi.

The financial assistance has been made under three categories, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

coal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US