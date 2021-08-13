Govt approves increase in honorary commissions for JCOs

The government sanction letter for this has been issued, an officer said.

The government has approved an increase in the number of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) in the Army for honorary commission to the rank of Lieutenant from 12 per 1,000 JCOs to 15 per 1,000 JCOs, the Army said on Friday. There are around one lakh JCOs.

Honorary commission is granted to JCOs on Independence Day and Republic Day in their last year of service as recognition of their exemplary service and contribution.

JCOs form an important link between the Commissioned Officers and the Other Ranks in the Army. The ratio has been 12 per 1000 JCOs since 1984.

Combat free fall

To mark the commencement of the celebrations marking the 75th year of Independence, 75 para- troopers conducted a combat free fall at the Para Brigade in Agra.

The Para Brigade showcased its rapid response capability by a live demonstration of employment of infantry carriers, artillery guns, vehicle mounted anti-tank guided missiles and air defence missiles. In New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a series of events as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

As part of the process of creating integrated theatre commands, the three recently created specialised agencies - the Special Operations Division (SOD), Cyber and Space agencies - need to be further strengthened and would be integrated into the tri-Service theatre commands that were proposed to be created, another official said.

The three institutions started functioning in 2019, one under each Service and the SOD, headed by a Major General, is based in Agra. The process of raising was almost complete, it was now in the process of stabilisation, a third official said.

‘Off the Shelf’ export-ready products

As part of the events in Delhi, Mr. Singh launched an ‘Off the Shelf’ export-ready defence products portfolio beginning with a fast interceptor boat by Goa Shipyard Limited, a transducer manufacturing and production facility and underwater equipment and oxygen concentrator developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

“We aim to develop a powerful and self-reliant Bharat, which is peace-loving but fully capable of giving a befitting reply whenever challenged,” Mr. Singh said on the occasion. The other events include, the hoisting of the National Flag at 75 high-altitude passes, places and islands, including at ‘Umlingla Pass’, the world’s highest motorable road at 19,300 feet in Eastern Ladakh.

Mr. Singh also flagged off an expedition of Army teams that will scale 75 mountain passes.