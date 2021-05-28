National

Govt. approves financial assistance to 67 families of journalists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Narendra Modi government approved financial assistance to 67 families of the journalists who lost their lives to COVID-19. Each of the families would be given ₹5 lakh under the Journalist Welfare Scheme of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The Ministry in a statement said more applications from families of journalists would also be taken up in weekly meetings of the Journalist Welfare Scheme Committee.

In the financial year 2020-21, the Central government had provided assistance to 41 families of journalists who lost their lives due to COVID-19, taking the total number to 67. The Committee, in its meeting on Thursday, also considered the applications of 11 families of those journalists who had passed away due to reasons other than COVID-19.

