Govt. approves eight new railway line projects

The Union Cabinet on Friday (August 9, 2024) approved eight new railway projects at an estimated cost of ₹24,657 crore to provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travelling, minimise logistics cost, reduce oil imports and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

Expected to be completed by 2030-31, the projects cover 14 districts in the seven States of Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal, which will increase the existing network of the railways by 900 km.

The railway line routes include Gunupur - Therbubali (73.62 km) in Rayagada; Junagarh - Nabrangpur (116.21 km) in Kalahandi and Nabrangpur; Badampahar - Kandujhargarh (82.06 km) in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj; Bangriposi - Gorumahisani (85.60 km) in Mayurbhanj; Malkangiri - Pandurangapuram (via Bhadrachalam) (173.61 km) in Malkangiri, East Godavari and Bhadradri Kothagudem; Buramara - Chakulia (59.96 km) in East Singhbhum, Jhargram and Mayurbhanj; Jalna - Jalgaon (174 km) in Aurangabad and Bikramshila - Katareah (26.23 km) in Bhagalpur.

With these projects, 64 new stations will be constructed providing enhanced connectivity to six ‘aspirational districts’ (East Singhbum, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, and Rayagada) covering approximately 510 villages and comprising about 40 lakh population.

The proposed projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The projects will also generate direct employment for about three crore man-days during construction. The projects are a result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity that have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services. Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site will be connected to the railway network, thereby facilitating a large number of tourists.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertiliser, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, bauxite, limestone, aluminium powder, granite, ballast, containers, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 143 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).

“The Railways being environment-friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import [32.20 crore litres] and lower CO2 emissions (0.87 million tonne) which is equivalent to plantation of 3.5 crore trees,” the statement said.